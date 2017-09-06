Nearly 20 Philadelphia Firefighters To Help In Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First responders and other aid workers from the Philadelphia area are expected to take part in recovery efforts if Hurricane Irma causes widespread destruction.

A group of local firefighters are already making their way south to help.

Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 are heading to an Air Force base in Alabama where FEMA will give them their marching orders.

It is unclear as of now where they will be sent.

There are about three dozen members of the task force leaving, including nearly 20 Philadelphia firefighters.

They train for the perils for an urban search-and-rescue.

“This shows you how unprecedented this is, this season so far,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. “They don’t prepare for it, it’s what they do, they make it work, there’s nowhere these folks would rather be. So they’re going to continue to work as long as it takes to help our nation, represent the best of this city, the best of this Commonwealth. We will take care of their families and we will continue to take care of this city.”

FEMA picks up the tab for these members to go and takes care of these missions.

The category 5 storm slammed the Caribbean islands with 185 mph winds.