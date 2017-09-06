Jordan Hicks: Carson Wentz ‘Looking Us Off Like It’s Nobody’s Business’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jordan Hicks hasn’t picked off a Carson Wentz pass since last summer. And that’s because Wentz has quickly learned how to manipulate defenses and look off defenders.

Related: Carson Wentz: ‘We Believe We Can Do Something Special’

“I think his decision making has gotten, I would say better,” Hicks told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday.

“I think he makes the right decision just about every single time he’s out there on the field. He’s learning how to manipulate defenses. Last year he was a young quarterback who was really looking at his receivers when they were coming open and watching them come open. And now, he’s looking us off like it’s nobody’s business. I haven’t actually had an interception on him all camp, since last year.”

Related: Vegas Insider Has Eagles As ‘Super Bowl Sleeper Team’

Wentz, 24, is entering year two with much more confidence and with that, comes higher expectations for the Eagles.

“I think he has really taken the next step, obviously,” Hicks said of Wentz. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in him to do what he does and we go as he goes. So we’re excited for him.”