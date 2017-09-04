Union Workers Come Together At City’s Annual Labor Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a “show of labor solidarity” Monday by workers at Philadelphia’s Labor Day parade and rally at Penn’s Landing.

Hundreds of people, if not more, gathered at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall in South Philadelphia for the annual Labor Day parade.

“I love it because it shows the love and solidarity where everybody comes together and we unite as one,” said one union worker. “We all unite to come together for a great cause.”

Mayor Jim Kenney was among the many city officials in attendance. He spoke about the importance of unions in his life.

“Everything I have, everything I’ve accomplished in my life, has to do with the fact that my parents were members of a union. We all had union protection because they got together, the bargained for their salary and their working conditions and their benefits, and that’s the way it should be in this country,” the mayor said. “It’s about people sticking together helping each other out, caring about each other and their families and getting the best deal they can get for their work day. And I think if we all stick together we’ll be fine.”

The parade ended at Penn’s Landing, where workers were treated to food, drinks, music, fun and games.

And during the festivities, some unions even teamed up to gather clothes, water, food and other items for people affected by Hurricane Harvey

These union workers aren't taking #LaborDay off. They're collecting goods for people affected by #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/0ZyqpAFCcV — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) September 4, 2017

“Us, as a community, the labor community, we joined together on this Labor Day to do our part,” said a worker. “It makes me feel good about Philly. When we say union, we try to set the tide for all people.”

Later this month, some of the unions are teaming up again — this time for a blood drive to help those hit by Harvey.