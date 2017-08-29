Senior Center Finally Opens Its Doors In North Philly: ‘There Is Something For Everybody Here’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After nearly two decades of funding fights and political prodding, a highly anticipated recreation center is finally opening it’s doors to older Philadelphians.

A computer lab, a dining hall and a craft center are just a fraction of the amenities people can take advantage of at the new $4.3 million Martin Luther King Older Adult Center in Central North Philadelphia.

“I like to play cards,” said 92-year-old Clydie Jones. “I can find that. I can do four days of exercise here. Everything I’m looking for is right here at the center. There is something for everybody here.”

Jones is one of the dozens of people coming out to the new facility which officially opened Monday.

She says the mental stimulation she gets there is just as important as the physical.

“I’d be sitting at home, watching the boob tube, and enough of that is enough,” she said. “My mind is very active and I want to keep busy. I want to talk to people who know what they are talking about. You want to be involved.”

Jones, who likes to act and perform, says she cannot wait to use the facility to start a drama club.

“I think this is a wonderful place for somebody like that, to come to get out being at home. I enjoy coming,” she said.

The 10,000 square foot facility which is located on 21st and Cecil B. Moore also serves a $1 lunch every day.