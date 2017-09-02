Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Security Tight At Annual ‘Made In America’ Festival

By Anita Oh
Filed Under: Made In America Festival, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rap mogul Jay-Z will be headlining the 6th annual Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Sunday, but the festival kicks off Saturday.

The lineup features big name performers including The Chainsmokers and J.Cole.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the 2-day event and tickets are required to enter.

Made In America 2017: Set Times And Small Font Gems

Much of the area directly around the Art Museum is closed off. Security is tight, resembling an Eagles game with restrictions on what you can bring.

Philadelphia Police put up a safety perimeter.

“We do have multiple aspects of both state, federal that work along with us – we will be prepared and do everything we can to make us less of a target for anything like that,” Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.

Gates open at noon Saturday.

More from Anita Oh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch