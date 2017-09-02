Security Tight At Annual ‘Made In America’ Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rap mogul Jay-Z will be headlining the 6th annual Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Sunday, but the festival kicks off Saturday.
The lineup features big name performers including The Chainsmokers and J.Cole.
More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the 2-day event and tickets are required to enter.
Made In America 2017: Set Times And Small Font Gems
Much of the area directly around the Art Museum is closed off. Security is tight, resembling an Eagles game with restrictions on what you can bring.
Philadelphia Police put up a safety perimeter.
“We do have multiple aspects of both state, federal that work along with us – we will be prepared and do everything we can to make us less of a target for anything like that,” Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.
Gates open at noon Saturday.