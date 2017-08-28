Made In America 2017: Set Times And Small Font Gems

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Close down the roads, break out your basketball jersey, Made In America is almost here.

Back for the sixth time, the Budweiser behemoth JAY-Z curated festival is set to take over the Parkway once again this weekend. This morning the planning began as they released the schedule for the two-day event.

There’s a couple tough decisions to make this time around. Do you hang for the “Badak Yellow” banger from Cardi B on the Liberty Stage, or make your way towards the indie expertise of (Sandy) Alex G on the Skate Stage? Did you empty your “Bank Account” for 21 Savage or come for Replacements revivalists Beach Slang?

Hip Hop and EDM reign supreme this season, while the pop and rock bright spots seem stacked with some steep competition from other stages.

Jay and J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, Solange and Run The Jewels are the biggest names on the bill – but a festival is only as good as the afternoon entertainment that gets you to the headliners. Here are five of the smaller font artists not to miss this year at Made In America.

Nick Grant – Tidal Stage – Saturday at 3:15pm

Grant has a flow that appeals to the “old school” hip hop heart. The South Carolina MC came through this year with his album Return Of The Cool and the style of a storyteller. He’s something different and perfect for the early afternoon September sun.

Beach Slang – Skate Stage – Sunday at 5:15pm

With a sneer and a heart on their sleeve, Philadelphia’s Beach Slang has captured critics with a return to Replacement-esque rock. Singer James Alex sings sincere and leaves it all on the stage.

THEY. – Tidal Stage – Saturday at 5:30pm

The duo of Drew Love and Dante Jones are an infectious blend of hip hop, rock and R&B that you might know from their single “Working On It”. Their music though is as deep as their varied influence as the atmospheric act exists between genres. It should be an exciting set.

Francis And The Lights – Liberty Stage – Saturday at 3:30pm

The apex of Francis And The Lights seems to have been building for years, but collaborations with everyone from Frank Ocean and Chance The Rapper to Bon Iver have brought them more into focus. Be ready for some sensitive snyth with a dash of dancing.

Vic Mensa – Liberty Stage – Saturday at 6:30pm

The Autobiography by Vic Mensa is in the conversation for best hip hop album of 2017. It’s the Chicago MC’s proper debut album after a career of mixtape mastery. Mensa is another that sets himself apart from the pack and does so with his brand of kinetic soul-bearing.

Made In America is this Saturday and Sunday on the Ben Franklin Parkway with ticket still available here.