Zeoli Show Log 08.30.17

Rich talks about President Trump’s address on tax reform, Gov. Chris Christie’s appearance on MSNBC criticizing President Trump, and Sen. Mike Lee warning Republicans that if they don’t get tax reform accomplished, they will be dead. Rich talks to current Lt. Governor and Republican candidate for Governor of New Jersey, Kim Guadagno about her tax plan for New Jersey and other key campaign issues.
3:00 President Trump addressed the nation today on the need to reform the tax code.
3:10 Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO and Chairman, wrote an op-ed today about his optimism on tax reform.
3:50 Chris Christie on Morning Joe this morning talks about his biggest regret as Governor of New Jersey.
4:20 Ann Coulter tweets after President Trump’s address on tax reform criticizing Trump’s approach to taxing individuals and not Wall Street.
4:25 Gov. Christie joined MSNBC’s Chris Hayes to criticize the media’s coverage of President Trump.
4:50 Sen. Rand Paul mentions in an op-ed that he is ready to fight for tax reform.
5:00 Current Lt. Governor and Republican candidate for Governor of New Jersey, Kim Guadagno joins the show to talk about her tax plan for New Jersey and other key campaign issues.
5:20 Sen. Mike Lee warns fellow Republicans that if they do not accomplish a tax reform bill, the party will be dead.
5:40 An article in Breitbart was posted earlier today arguing that cutting business taxes will make America a “jobs magnet”.