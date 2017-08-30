Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Bass Pro Shops Providing More Than 80 Tracker Boats In Harvey Relief Efforts

HOUSTON (CBS)Bass Pro Shops is now helping with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

The outdoor company announced Wednesday that it is providing more than 80 tracker boats to government agencies and rescue organizations in Houston and other hard-hit areas in the state.

Bass Pro Shops is also donating truckloads of relief supplies totaling $40,000.

The storm killed at least 20 people in Texas.

Harvey made a second landfall Wednesday along the Louisiana-Texas border.

