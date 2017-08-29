Police: Woman Wanted For Throwing Cup Of Urine On Bus Driver

WASHINGTON (CBS)—Authorities are searching for a woman after video allegedly shows her throwing urine onto a bus driver in Washington, D.C., according to WUSA9.

It happened over the weekend near Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road, Northeast.

Police say as the suspect was leaving the bus the Metro operator told her to “ have a nice day.”

That’s when police say the suspect responded, “Are you talking to me?”

SEEKING TO ID: Person of interest who assaulted bus operator by throwing cup of urine onto the victim. Able to ID? Call 301-955-5000 #wmata pic.twitter.com/ToOmCU0E0i — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 29, 2017

When the bus driver responded, police say the suspect then took a purple cup that was filled with urine and poured it onto the driver.

The union that represents Metro workers called out the agency online.

“Metro must take accountability for their inaction over the last 10 years and they must develop a permanent solution to this increasingly dangerous problem now,” the union said in a statement. “Unnecessarily placing workers and the riding public in danger is never acceptable when Metro can and should do more.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 310-955-5000.