18,000 Pittsburgh Water Users To Boil Water Due To Animal Filth

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Roughly 18,000 Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers are being told to boil their water before using it because it could be contaminated by animal droppings at a reservoir.

The problem stems from torn and worn out covers at the Lanpher Reservoir in nearby Shaler Township, which serves customers in Pittsburgh’s northern neighborhoods and several nearby suburbs, including Shaler and Reserve townships.

Pittsburgh Public Schools and Shaler Area schools will be using bottled water until the advisory is lifted, which the water authority hopes will take just a day or two. The city was also setting up water buffaloes and other water resources around the city for residents who can’t boil water before using it to drink, cook, or clean with.

The authority is flushing lines in hopes the precautionary advisory can be lifted.

