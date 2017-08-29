Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Philadelphia

By Christina Dagnelli

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15th through October 15th and is to celebrate the accomplishments and culture of Hispanic and Latino Americans. Hispanics are known for their very strong family values, hard work and strong commitment to faith. This month was created back in 1968 and began on the 15th of September to celebrate the independence of five Latin countries which include Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua. However, besides the mentioned countries Hispanics also include Puerto Ricans, Mexicans, Cubans, as well as any South or Central American country that identifies as such. This is about 17 percent of the world’s population. Here are the top 5 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month in Philadelphia.

Puerto Rican Parade

16th and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103

www.visitphilly.com

Date: Sept. 24, 2017

Near the end of September for the past 55 years, Philadelphia has celebrated Puerto Rican Americans with a glorious parade full of hundreds of spectators along the Ben Franklin Parkway. This colorful parade is full of dancing, music and floats related to Puerto Rican culture. There are also Youth groups and local businesses and citizens celebrated. This parade is the oldest running parade in celebration of the Latino culture in Philly and promises to pack in another fun filled afternoon on the parkway in Philly.

Feria Del Barrio

2721 North 5th St.

Between W. Hunterdon and W. Somerset

Philadelphia, PA 19133

www.feria.tallerpr.org



Date: Sunday Sept. 17, 2017 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Over in North East Philly along the historical Centro de Oro, the Latino culture has been celebrating with a massive block type party for decades. This festival has been happening since 1979 and is one of the largest celebrations done in the city. The free family friendly event brings together food, fun and community groups. You can be entertained by singers, dancers and musicians, eat authentic Hispanic food and reach out to community centric groups. Artists will also be at the festival with their work for display and purchase.

Brazil Day

The Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

101 Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA. 19106

(215) 922-2FUN

www.delawareriverwaterfront.com

Date: Sept. 17, 2017 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Also on the 17th, come out and celebrate the independence of Brazil. Vendors will have merchandise as well for sale. Maybe you can learn a new dance like the Samba, Forro or Capoeira. Besides enjoying the music many people love Latino inspired food. You can eat and enjoy the rest of the culture as they celebrate their independence as part of the PECO Multicultural Music Festival. The festival celebrates the many different cultures with music, food, and art. These events are family friendly and full of educational activities.

El Corazan Cultural Center Del Barrio Taller Puertorrigueno

2600 North 5th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19133

(215) 426-3311

www.tallerpr.org

You may want to consider visiting the El Corazan Cultural Center at some point during the month to learn more about Hispanic culture. The El Corazan is the cultural heart of Latino Philadelphia and is primarily promoting through art. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10-6 which includes tours,various workshops, and education programs. (these do not run on the weekends). The center is 24,000 square feet and opened in 2016 after a decade of planning and is Pennsylvania’s largest Latino organization.

Tequilas Restaurant

1602 Locust St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 546-0181

www.tequilasphilly.com

Perhaps you just want to delight in some delicious Hispanic food for Hispanic Heritage month. Tequilas on Locust Street prepares some of the most delicious Mexican food in the Philadelphia area. Some of their most popular items are their almond guacamole and Chicken Mole. Many people also love their Margaritas, which you would figure should be delicious with a name like Tequilas. The restaurant itself is themed with colorful Mexican decorations but is still considered romantic because of the dim lighting.

