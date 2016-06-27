Top Historical Tours In Philadelphia

No matter how long you have lived in Philadelphia there is so much history to be enjoyed and learned about in the city you probably haven’t done it all yet. There are numerous places to visit and plenty of tours to take whether you wish to walk through America’s most historical streets, bike it, or take it in by bus. Here are the top five historical tours in Philly.

National Constitution Center

525 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 409-6600

www.theconstitutional.com The Constitutional Walking Tour which is at the National Constitution Center, an interesting day of history in its own right, will take visitors to over 20 historic spots throughout Philadelphia. Some of the attractions you will see include the Betsy Ross House, Liberty Bell, and Independence Hall. The tour lasts a little over an hour and is less than two miles long, so it’s not too grueling. There are discounts for educators and group discounts.

The Mint

151 N. Independence Mall E.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

www.usmint.gov If for no other reason it’s a good idea to teach children where their money comes from, and the difference between money printed at the Mint, versus notes printed at the Federal Reserve. The US Mint was created in 1792 and is where all of our coinage comes from. There are several mints throughout the US, but this one in Philly is the first. You can see the original presses, and learn how coins were made during colonial times. Free and self-guided tours. Tours are daytime 9-4 generally. There is no parking at the Mint.

Philly Hop On And Hop Off Tour

500 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

www.phlvisitorcenter.com The Big Bus Company provides the bus, which is a double decker, but a modern bus to allow you to get enjoy the sights without driving. There is a tour guide who will provide a narration of everything you are seeing. The tour is 90 minutes and loops around Philly; you can also get a 3 day pass if you are making a weekend of it. This historical tour takes you to about 27 different attractions in Philadelphia and you can board at any of the stops. The original departure is the Philly visitor’s center where you can purchase tickets. Tours run Mon-Fri 10-4, Sat and Sun 9:30-4:15, costs are $35 and $12 for kids or for the 3 day pass it’s $45 and $20 for kids. Related: Top Historical Landmarks in Philadelphia

History In HD (Urban Adventures)

229 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

www.phlvisitorcenter.com History in HD is a Founding Fathers walking tour that takes about 90 minutes. You can stroll through the historical parts of Philadelphia, and learn more about the founding fathers, Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and more across America’s most historic square mile. The tour also includes art and a stop at a local brewery for a drink, and departs from the Philadelphia Visitor’s center and is $29 a person (child 6-12 is $24). You do need to reserve it one day in advance.

Philly Bike Tours

2015 Fairmount Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19130

(267)521-2150

www.phillybiketours.com If you prefer to learn some history by bike, you can do that too in Philadelphia. Philly Bike Tours runs several types of tours one being a Historical tour of Fairmount Park. This tour will include the Japanese Tea House, the zoo and much more and is a moderate tour for riding since there are some hills involved. The cost is $49 and its three hours. All tours include the bicycle, (a KHS Town & Country 21 speed hybrid) helmet and water. Tours begin and end at their location, which is by Eastern State Penn & the Art Museum. There are several other tours to choose from which range from 2-4 hours and are under $50. You can bring your own bike, but there is no discount and you are responsible for any issues with your own bike. Related: Walking Tour of Chestnut Hill Neighborhood