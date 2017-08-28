FAA: Jets Flying In Formation Over Philly Was ‘Military Operation’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of jets flying in formation over Philadelphia on Monday evening was a military operation, a spokesperson for the FAA said.
What does that mean exactly? No one is saying yet.
KYW Newsradio received a number of tip calls and photos that show what appears to be a jetliner flanked by two aircraft over each wing.
The North American Air Defense Command typically would scramble fighter jets to intercept or escort a potential threat. But a NORAD spokesman says they were not involved.
There was no immediate comment from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.