Couple Finishes Goal To Eat At Every Cracker Barrel Restaurant In US

INDIANA (CBS) — Back in the 1970s, an Indiana couple had the idea to eat at every single Cracker Barrel restaurant in the country.
Forty years, 645 restaurants, and 44 states later — they’ve done it!
On Monday morning, Ray Yoder celebrated his 81st birthday with his wife Wilma at their final Cracker Barrel destination in Tualatin, Oregon.
They were actually flown there, all-expenses paid, by the people at Cracker barrel. The couple was greeted by cheering employees and hugs.
“Well everybody does something… so we thought we would do this and it would be fun, so yeah, it worked out,” said Ray Yoder.
Should another Cracker Barrel location open up the Yoders say they are more than ready to continue their journey.