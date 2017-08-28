Fans Conflicted On Colin Kaepernick To Eagles Speculation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just imagine it: Colin Kaepernick in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform.

It could actually happen.

The speculation has begun thanks to the Eagles’ backup quarterback issues. Nick Foles, their No. 2 QB, has a shoulder injury that has prevented him for taking one in-game preseason snap. The Eagles’ third string quarterback, Matt McGloin, isn’t suited to be a backup.

If Foles’ shoulder injury is serious — although Doug Pederson and the Eagles say it’s not — Kaepernick could be a real possibility for the Birds.

The 94WIP Midday Show posed the question on their Twitter page during Monday’s show and the reaction was split.

If Nick Foles is out for an extended period of time, should the Eagles sign Colin Kaepernick to backup Carson Wentz? — 94WIP Midday Show (@WIPMiddayShow) August 28, 2017

The controversial Kaepernick is the most talented quarterback on the market. However, his protest against mistreatment of minorities during the national anthem last season has stirred debates all across the country.

Former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy recently said that Kaepernick remains unsigned, not because he’s a distraction, but more so because of his ability as a quarterback.

“It’s a lot more than just he’s not on the team because he doesn’t want to stand for the national anthem,” McCoy said. “That may have something to do with it, but I think also it has a lot to do with his play.”

Kaepernick continues to support his campaign financially despite being a free-agent.

Colin Kaepernick donates another $100K on way to $1M pledge, now at $800K total. Detail of where $ goes is admirable. pic.twitter.com/22oS4Is97v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2017

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie signed Michael Vick in 2009, giving him a second chance after serving nearly two years in prison for his involvement in dog fighting.

Kaepernick is 28-30 in 58 career starts, posting a 59.8 completion percentage with 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions and a 88.9 passer rating. He’s also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.