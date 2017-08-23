Hank Aaron Says Colin Kaepernick Is ‘Getting A Raw Deal’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hank Aaron said Colin Kaepernick is “getting a raw deal,” according to an online video published Wednesday by AllThatTV via ESPN.com.
The 83-year-old Hall Of Fame baseball player says an NFL team should give Kaepernick “a chance to do his thing.”
Kaepernick, 29, remains unsigned. His stance to kneel during the National Anthem last season in protest against the mistreatment of minorities has made him one of the most polarizing athletes in the world.
The Ravens and Seahawks have both reportedly looked into signing Kaepernick this offseason. The Dolphins signed the formerly retired Jay Cutler after Ryan Tannehill suffered a season ending injury.
“[Kaepernick] has gone to all these camps, I suppose, and nobody seems to think he stands a chance to be a No. 1 [quarterback],” Aaron said via ESPN.com. “Here’s a man, a young player, that almost carried a team to a championship, to a Super Bowl. I think somebody needs to give this man a chance.”