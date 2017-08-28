Double Lung Transplant Recipient Driven To Become Youth Pastor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Imagine being on the brink of death, not once, twice, but three times. That’s the story of a Delaware man who received a life-saving lung transplant at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

His name is Greg Jackson, Jr., but his family calls him Superman.

“Every day of my life is a highlight,” Jackson said, “because I am just blessed to wake up,”

Born with sickle cell anemia, the 29-year-old has literally seen the edge of death…three times.

“God orchestrated everything,” he said. “Get no bones about it.”

Southwest Philadelphia Girl Looks To Turn Tragedy Into Hope For Future

The first time was in 2005 when he received a life-saving bone marrow from his brother, then, in 2010, when doctors used a defibrillator to restart his failing heart, and then again, four months ago, when Greg got a new set of lungs with just days to live.”

Despite the challenges, Greg’s family has been there to watch “Superman” graduate high school, then college, and to play for dad, Greg Jackson Sr., former head basketball coach at Delaware State University.

I accomplished my dream when I played for my father,” Jackson said.

PASSHE Throws Cash-Strapped Cheyney University A Lifeline

Today, the senior Jackson is still coaching his son, but in the game for life.

“I’s been a journey,” said Jackson, Sr. “I tell him all the time, ‘whatever you are going through, don’t give up.'”

And despite $800,00 in medical bills, the family holds onto faith. They launched a GoFundMe, praying for another miracle.

Prayer works,” Jackson said, “because I am sitting right here.”

Today Jackson’s dream is to become a youth pastor and to share his story.

“For people to have hope,” he said.

And to know that thanks to faith, Superman is real.