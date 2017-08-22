Southwest Philadelphia Girl Looks To Turn Tragedy Into Hope For Future

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 12-year-old Southwest Philadelphia girl is working hard to turn tragedy into triumph. She’s gearing up to head back to school less than three months after her life was changed forever.

Sienna Ward is the typical pre-teen who likes lip gloss and shopping.

“I just like to have fun,” she said.

But hates wheel chairs.

That’s because on June 7th Sienna and her friends made an after school detour, running alongside a slow-moving freight train; first they threw rocks, but when Sienna tried to touch it she was dragged one of her legs was severed, the other crushed.

“Crazy is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Sienna’s Aunt Tina Miller.

Miller says an infection forced doctors to amputate Sienna’s other leg.

“We didn’t know if we should be planning to fix the home or planning a funeral,” said Miller. But the decision gave Sienna a 12th birthday, and last week she left rehab.

Soon, Sienna will be heading back to school.

“I usually have moments when I cry about my legs and stuff, but I get over it and push through, because I know I’ll be able to do everything I did before,” she said.

Like tumble, and dance — “with prosthetics though,” she said.

First, Sienna must heal, and for now she’s at her grandparents which has a lift at the door and stairs. A GoFundMe is helping to outfit her home for her new wheel chair as well.

“I’m good, I’m okay,” she said.

So for now she is just hanging with family and says can’t wait to get out of her wheelchair.

Sienna is just a normal pre-teen having fun, “I am so proud, I am so happy that she’s here,” Miller said.