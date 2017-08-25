PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— American Red Cross volunteers from the Philadelphia region are already on the ground in Texas and more are on the way, as devastating Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on the Texas coast Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 15 to 30 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 40 inches over the middle and upper Texas coast through next Wednesday. During the same time period Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 5 to 15 inches in far south Texas and the Texas Hill Country over through southwest and central Louisiana. Rainfall of this magnitude will cause catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.

Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall On Texas Coast

The Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies, as well as ready-to-eat meals to support this response effort.

Trailers full of shelter supplies are set to arrive in Texas–enough to support more than 20,000 people.

Red Cross Volunteers Head To Texas To Assist With Hurricane Harvey Relief

“Ten New Jersey Red Cross volunteers are proudly serving alongside local volunteers in Texas, helping provide a safe haven for those who have evacuated their homes due to Hurricane Harvey,” said Ana Montero, regional CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. “Additional volunteers are ready to deploy to help with the disaster response effort as needed. We’re thankful for their dedication to help others in a time of need.”

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately.

Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.