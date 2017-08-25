Impact Of Sandy, Hurricane Harvey Raises Concerns For New Jersey Residents

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) — Progress has been slow in some shore neighborhoods hit hard by super storm Sandy.
“Still working on things, how many years later,” Dennis O’Connor of Brigantine asked himself. “Almost 5 years later.”
About 400 homes and businesses in Brigantine suffered substantial damage from Sandy. And as some people are constantly reminded of the past, they also wonder about the future.
What if another major storm came like Hurricane Harvey about to slam Texas?
Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther says there’s no mincing words, a category 2 or larger hurricane would be a disaster.
But they have invested millions of dollars into safety improvements since Sandy, adding new storm water pumps to drain roads and higher bulkheads to prevent bay flooding. And around town, almost 200 homes have been raised to much taller elevation standards.
“Elevation is the best protection obviously against flooding and we’ve embarked on the mitigation projects, which is pumping and bulk-heading,” the Mayor said.
Atlantic County is also better prepared since Sandy, using grants to stockpile emergency supplies.
Officials in Atlantic County say 13 and half inches is the most rain they’ve ever dealt with, but they’re prepared for much worse.
Using flood projection maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they can see try to predict how bad it would flood in a category 2, 3, or 4 hurricane. It also helps in ordering evacuations and mobilizing equipment.