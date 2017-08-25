Mayor Kenney Names New Members To Police Advisory Commission

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has named a full slate of members to the Police Advisory Commission, just a few days after announcing a new executive director.
New Yorker Chosen To Lead Philadelphia Police Advisory Commission
The Commission had dwindled to five members, and the former executive director resigned reportedly over an inappropriate relationship with someone who had gone to the Commission for help, but Chairman Ronda Goldfein says the new members– with a diverse array of skills and sensitivities– offer a restart.
“The commission has been at a weak moment. We are now geared up to go into the fall with our full potential, so I am hoping we will end up being the strong resource we can be for the city,” said Goldfein.
New members include Shawn Aleong, who has an intellectual disability; Bilal Qayyum, a longtime activist; and Sonia Velazquez, a retired police inspector.
The Commission provides civilian oversight to the police department, with the goal of improving police-community relations.