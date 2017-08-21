New Yorker Chosen To Lead Philadelphia Police Advisory Commission

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Advisory Commission has selected a New Yorker to become its next executive director. It’s the first step in rebuilding the commission after a rocky start to the year.

The Commission is down to five members out of 13, and the director resigned in February reportedly after an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with someone who filed a police misconduct complaint. Hans Menos, though, sees an opportunity.

“Police community relations is one of the more challenging issues that I am passionate about and interested in,” Menos said. “So the reason I took the job is I think I have an opportunity to do some good work.”

Menos is a former social worker, who started a program to put victim advocates in police precincts. Commission chair Ronda Goldfein thinks he’ll be a good fit.

“We did find him to be passionate about the issues,” she said. “[He’s] really willing to listen.”

Local Black Lives Matter leader Asa Khalif says he would have preferred a candidate from the city and a more transparent process.

“I’m very disappointed,” Khalif said.

He supported Reverend Harrod Clay for the job. They complain the process was not transparent.

“How we can go outside of the city and bring in someone is beyond a number of us here in the community,” Khalif said.

Menos begins work October 2nd.

The Mayor’s Office says it will be filling the empty commission seats this week.