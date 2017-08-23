Nanny Job Comes With $128K Salary, Use Of Maserati & Meals By Star Chef

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A family in London is looking for an experienced nanny willing to meet their children’s needs on an annual salary of nearly $130,000.

According to the job posting, the right candidate must have 15 years of nannying experience, willing to work six days a week and keep up with the children, ages 2, 5, 7 and 15.

The job will require the individual to fly regularly to one of the family’s four homes located in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta.

And when you’re not traveling in the air, the family says the candidate will have the option to drive any of their cars, including a Porsche, Range Rover and Maserati.

“I feel it is best to be upfront – the role is demanding,” the posting reads. “Our children are home-schooled and require constant attention and supervision, even when they are with their teachers. We’d like our nanny to participate in lessons where appropriate, to help further their studies outside of the classroom.”

During meal time, the nanny is being asked to eat with the children. Every meal will be prepared by a Michelin star chef.

Self-defense is also a must.

“Ideally our nanny will be trained in self-defense, however, if the right candidate doesn’t already have this training we will provide and pay for it. This is non-negotiable,” the family says.

And if you’re still not convinced, the job pays about $128,000.

