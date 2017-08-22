Mayor: 4 Injured After Train Carrying 33 People Crashes At 69th Street Terminal

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—At least four people were injured after high-speed train crashes in Upper Darby early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 12:10 a.m. at the 69th Street Terminal.
According to SEPTA, two Norristown high-speed line trains were involved in the incident.
“At 12:10 this evening Upper Darby received a call that an inbound Norristown high-speed train came into the terminal and hit a stationed car that was sitting in the terminal unoccupied. That car did move and the trolley itself—the passengers—were injured.,” said Upper Darby Mayor Thomas Micozzie.
Micozzie says of the 33 people on the train, four people, including the train’s conductor, were rushed to the hospital.
“The conductor is in the hospital right now, I can’t release his condition,” the mayor said.
SEPTA says there are injuries, but the number and extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
The circumstances surrounding the accident weren’t immediately clear.
Earlier this year four people were injured when multiple SEPTA cars collided at the 69th Street Terminal.
