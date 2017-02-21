At Least 4 Injured After SEPTA Trains Derail Near 69th Street Terminal In Upper Darby

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police in Upper Darby are investigating an accident involving multiple SEPTA trains on Tuesday morning.
It happened near the 69th Street Terminal, police say.
PHOTOS: Chopper 3 Over The Scene
SEPTA says two “non-revenue” Market Frankford Line trains were involved in an accident.
“At the scene there were four people taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation,” said Superintendent Michael Chitwood, with the Upper Darby Police Department. “I was at the scene and none of them appear to be serious.”
Chitwood says of the four people injured, one was an operator of the train, the other was a homeless man who stayed on the train.
He adds there are probably about a half a dozen cars that are involved as a result of the crash.
Officials are heading to the scene to assess the damage.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
SEPTA says bus service will be running between 63rd and 69th Street Stations for the time being. Riders should expect delays.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
