Police: Man Attacks Clerk With Butcher Knife At Center City 7-Eleven

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a clerk was stabbed several times during a violent attack inside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Center City.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of 13th and Juniper Streets.
Police sources tell CBS Philly that a man walked into the store and began arguing with the clerk and asking for cigarettes. The man then jumped over the counter and charged the clerk, stabbing him in the right side of the head and neck with a butcher’s knife. The man then took the cigarettes and ran from the store.
The 58-year-old victim was taken to Hahnemann Hospital in stable condition.
Police are still looking for that suspect. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to help in their search. He’s described as a black man in his 40’s, wearing a blue shirt with green details, red sneakers and jeans.