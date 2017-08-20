Man Wounded In Police-Involved Shooting In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot and wounded by officers after he turned a gun on them in North Philadelphia overnight.
It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of North Alder Street near Cumberland Street.
Police say a bike sergeant and two officers were riding around, patrolling the neighborhood when they saw a man carrying a gun in his hand.
Authorities say the cops told the man to drop the weapon, but he ran through an alley and the officers followed.
“At that time the male did turn around and point the gun at the officer, the sergeant I should say,” said Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew. “And at that time the sergeant did discharge his firearm more than one time.”
Kinebrew says the sergeant fired around four times, striking the man twice, once in the lower back and right leg. He is listed in critical condition at Temple Hospital.
Police say there was a large crowd down the street but it’s not clear if the gunman was part of that.