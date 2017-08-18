Urban Outfitters, Pennsylvania SPCA Create Exclusive Pet Bandana

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Urban Outfitters has teamed up with the Pennsylvania SPCA to create an exclusive pet bandana as part of their UO Community Cares initiative.
The bandana is 100% cotton and comes in black with a white canine-themed print.
The bandana will be available for sale online and in Philadelphia and New York City Urban Outfitters locations in late August.
Officials say all profits from online and in-store sales will be donated to the PSPCA.
On Aug. 20, Urban Outfitters says they will be hosting a dog appreciation event at their Philadelphia location.
“Guests are invited to bring their own dogs to enjoy a complimentary puppy photo booth and natural dog treats from Wag N’ Wash,” official said in a news release.
The event begins at 12 p.m.