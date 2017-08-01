Why You Should Avoid Those Puppy Kisses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Dog lovers aren’t afraid to show affection for their furry friends and many times dogs give back that affection.

But you might want to think twice about allowing your dog to lick your face.

You may have heard someone say: a dog’s mouth is cleaner than a human’s, but that may not be true.

In fact, research shows what’s inside your pooch’s mouth could make you very sick.

Researchers have found E. coli, MRSA, and the organisms that can cause ringworm and even Sepsis on the snouts of man’s best friend.

Penn Vet Microbiologist Shelley Rankins says what your dog eats and how they greet make their mouths the perfect petri dish for bacteria.

Experts say the possibility of getting sick is low, especially if you’re a healthy adult.

But those who are young or elderly could be at greater risk if they’re licked by a dirty pup.

So despite how adorable they are perhaps the best advice: leave the kisses for your human partner.