What To Look For In Eagles Vs. Bills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will play their second preseason game tonight as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to the Linc.

The Birds lost their preseason opener last Thursday, falling to the Packers in Green Bay, 24-9.

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback tonight but he is expected to play limited snaps again. Against the Packers he led the Eagles to their only touchdown in the first (and his only) series of the game.

We should get our first look at wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey in game action in an Eagles uniform and Ronald Darby is expected to get some playing time. The cornerback was acquired from the Bills last week in the Jordan Matthews trade. Matthews, by the way, isn’t playing tonight after suffering a chip fracture in his sternum in his first practice as a Bill.

Matthews and Darby are just two of many players and coaches on both sides facing their former team tonight. It’s a group which also includes former Eagles defensive coordinator Sean McDermott who is now Buffalo’s head coach.

Buffalo also lost its preseason opener last week, falling at home to Minnesota, 17-10.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sportsradio 94WIP’s Ray Didinger about tonight’s game and what he is looking for.