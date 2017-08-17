5 Eagles To Watch Tonight Vs. Bills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Birds are back at the Linc.

The Eagles host LeSean McCoy and the Bills on Thursday night in their second preseason game. The Bills and Eagles are just days removed for a big trade, which sent Ronald Darby to the Eagles and Jordan Matthews to the Bills.

J-Matt will miss Thursday’s game with a fracture in his sternum.

Here are five players to keep an eye on.

 

5. Derek Barnett

Two sacks in his preseason debut last week, Barnett will look to continue his impressive summer.

4. Donnel Pumphrey

The fourth-round rookie running back struggled in the Eagles’ preseason opener, fumbling a punt return. Hopefully, he can get on track at home.

3. Alshon Jeffery

The stud receiver is expected to make his Eagles debut after a shoulder injury kept him out of the first preseason game. Expectations are high for Jeffery, especially with Matthews no longer on the roster.

2. Mack Hollins

The rookie wide out caught four of his five targets, including an impressive 38-yard catch and run for a touchdown. With J-Matt gone, Hollins is thrust into the Eagles’ WR4 role, and he is expected to see significant playing time in 2017.

1. Ronald Darby

The new guy. Darby, 23, is a third-year corner and is being touted as the Eagles cornerback savior. Let’s see him shut down some receivers.

