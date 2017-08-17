‘Black Power’ Spray-Painted On Controversial Philly Frank Rizzo Statue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City police are investigating after someone sprayed “black power” on a controversial statue in Philadelphia.

The incident happened late Thursday night.

The vandalism comes as some critics are calling for the removal of a monument that honors Frank Rizzo, the city’s former mayor and police commissioner.

People who want to see it come down allege Rizzo treated the African-American community unfairly, even brutally, at times.

DEVELOPING: Frank Rizzo statue now a crime scene. Someone spray painted "Black Power" on the statue. Police here now. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Wi5Om3B8fT — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) August 18, 2017

Philadelphia has long tried to reconcile the complicated legacy of Rizzo, who served as mayor from 1972 to 1980 and who died of a heart attack in 1991. His friends, family and fans remember him as a devoted public servant unafraid to speak his mind. His detractors saw his police force as corrupt and brutal and said Rizzo alienated minorities both as police commissioner and mayor.

On Monday, Democratic Councilwoman Helen Gym said on Twitter that the statue should be removed.

“All around the country, we’re fighting to remove the monuments to slavery & racism. Philly, we have work to do. Take the Rizzo statue down,” she tweeted.

She later said she would initiate a public process around the statue when the city council reconvenes in September.

Overnight, a sign reading “Shame on President Trump” was hung around the statue’s neck, and on Wednesday a man from Maplewood, New Jersey, was charged with disorderly conduct for throwing eggs at it earlier in the day.

The bronze statue, unveiled in 1999, depicts Rizzo bounding down the steps of the Municipal Services Building. It was donated to the city.

Calls to remove the statue aren’t new. A year ago, an anti-police brutality group launched an online petition to take the statue down.

A newly launched online petition to keep the statue in place gathered over 11,000 signatures by early Wednesday afternoon.

