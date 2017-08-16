Counter-Petition To Keep Former Philly Mayor Frank Rizzo Statue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supporters of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo are pushing back against a councilwoman’s call to remove his statue from city property. They’ve signed a petition to keep the statue where it currently stands, in front of the city’s Municipal Services Building.

Marc Ferguson, an administrator of the popular Facebook page Taking our South Philadelphia streets back, stopped to check on the statue early Wednesday. Tuesday night, someone vandalized it with eggs and an anti-Trump sign.

Person Throws Eggs, Places ‘Shame On President Trump’ Sign On Controversial Philly Statue

Ferguson started a petition on change.org Tuesday to gather support against efforts to take the statue down. Thousands have already signed it and the number of signatures continued to grow Wednesday.

“It’s about principle,” Ferguson said. “There’s so much going on in this country right now, there’s so many divided relations, this is not a symbol of hate.”

Councilwoman At-Large Helen Gym wants the statue of the former mayor and police commissioner to be removed. Gym and others are troubled by allegations that African-Americans were routinely targeted and brutalized during Rizzo’s tenure from the late 60’s to 1980.

“There is a longstanding legacy around racism we have to have hard conversations about,” Gym told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

Ferguson said he would love to have a conversation with city officials and is open to having the statue moved, just not destroyed.

“There’s a mural down at the Italian Market, maybe we could put it over there with the mural,” he said. “There’s a little park there. There’s all kinds of options.”