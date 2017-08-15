Sources: Jeep Involved In Deadly Center City Hit-And-Run Found In Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run was recovered in Delaware County, sources tell CBS3 on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Aug. 6 when police say a man driving a white Jeep Wrangler struck and killed 53-year-old Ann Broderick on Broad and Race Streets.

Broderick is believed to be homeless and was reportedly sleeping nearby when she got up to cross the street and use the restroom.

A security guard patrolling the area found the Broderick with trauma to her skull on the street.

“Ann was vibrant, a beautiful soul even though her situation was her situation,” said Abby Anderson, who volunteers with the homeless and says she met Broderick six months ago. “She was a human being. It broke my heart that had happened to her. She was family. I thank God I had the opportunity to give her a hug on Saturday.”

Police say there were no witnesses to the hit-and-run.

On Tuesday, sources say police found the Jeep in Collingsdale after receiving a tip on the location. The vehicle is currently being processed by Philadelphia police at the Collingdale police garage.

Last Friday, police named a person of interest in the case, however no suspect has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.