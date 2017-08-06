Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 53-year-old Caucasian woman in Center City overnight.
They are looking for a newer model white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a white top and front-end damage, last seen traveling eastbound on Broad Street.
Police say it happened at 3:15 a.m. Sunday near Broad and Race Streets; the woman was pronounced dead at Hahnemann University Hospital around 3:45 a.m.
The woman is believed to be homeless and was reportedly sleeping nearby when she got up to cross the street and use the restroom.
ALSO READ: L&I Needs Your Help Locating City Fire Escapes
That’s when police say the car struck her.
Police say there were no witnesses; a security guard patrolling the area found the woman with trauma to her skull on the street.
There is no description of the suspected driver at this time, but police hope to learn more from surveillance video in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.