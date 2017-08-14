Philly Nonprofit Provides Fun-Filled Day Out Of Hospital For Children With Severe Illnesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia nonprofit organized a fun-filled day at the playground for children with severe medical challenges.
Eight-year-old Madeline and her sister Violet spent the day at Smith Memorial Playground, nestled on the east side of Fairmount Park.
“I was playing on the seesaw and the swings.”
“[I was playing on] the wooden slide, and then I was playing with the pirate ship over there.”
Their mother Sarah Peris brought all four of her children for a fun-filled day out of the hospital.
“My daughter has cystic fibrosis,” Peris said. “The cystic fibrosis clinic at CHOP hooked us up with Casey Cares.”
The Casey Cares Foundation organized the event. The nonprofit provides fun activities and events for sick children in several states along the east coast.
“She spends a lot of time keeping herself healthy,” Peris said, “and so it has been really fun to just have some extra events we probably wouldn’t have gone to for her to sort of get a reward for all that hard work.”