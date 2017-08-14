Young Philly Students Learn To Build Cars At CCP Summer Camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A summer camp giving city kids a crash course in automotive engineering as they learn to be the tech leaders of tomorrow.

This S.T.E.M. program is made possible by the Community College of Philadelphia as it help put kids in the driver’s seat of their future careers.

“I want to have a career in science, technology, engineering fixing computers, stuff like that.”

Janiyah is one of the middle school students, who for the next week will get a chance to take part in a summer camp offering hands on experience, learning what’s underneath the hood, how cars work and what it takes to get a job in the automotive industry.

“I’m learning different parts of the cars. I’m learning how the car works,” she said. “I’m learning what kind of cars there. I’m learning how the engine works. Things like that.”

Teacher Daniel Reed says they want kids taking part in this program to learn about tech jobs of tomorrow by getting their hands dirty using the tools of today.

“We just kind of want to expose younger kids to just the wide range of opportunities,” Reed explained, “to what is transportation.”

During the week-long summer camp, students will go on trips to the airport, SEPTA, the Philadelphia fleet garage and to a museum to learn about vehicle history.

The will also get to build their own mini dragsters as part of a drag racing competition.