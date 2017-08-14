Howie Roseman: ‘Young CBs To Build With For First Time In Awhile’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman traded an asset at a position of strength in order to acquire an asset at a position of need.
He seems proud of his work.
“When you go back and watch him in some of the coverages, some of the scheme that Coach [Jim] Schwartz does playing against the guys in the NFC East. He played against the Giants, the Cowboys, and the Redskins in 2015 and you see him doing a lot of things that coach asks from our defensive backs.
Related: Porter: McCoy Wrong In Saying Watkins Is Better Than Matthews
“You look at that and then he’s got two years left on his contract, he’s 23-years-old, and now — for the first time in a long time — we have a young core group of corners that we can build with and I think that’s really exciting for all of us.”
The Eagles drafted cornerback Sidney Jones in the second round and Rasul Douglas in the third round, in this year’s draft. Jones continues to recover from a torn Achilles.
The Eagles will likely look first to Nelson Agholor in replacing Matthews. Agholor, a 2015 first-round pick, has struggled in his first two NFL seasons but some are expecting a third-year breakout campaign for the talented wide out.
“We do, there’s no question about it,” Roseman said, when asked if he sees a different Agholor this year. “He’s really focused, really confident. We’ve gotten a chance to see him every day since the players have came back in April and he’s just got a great look in his eyes and we’re really excited to see him continue to develop and take a step forward.”
Roseman explains they have many slot options.
“Nelson has been running with the one’s and he’s certainly taken a step forward,” Roseman said. “Mack [Hollins] can play inside and out. We have a guy Marcus Johnson, who hasn’t been out there. Bryce Treggs had a heck of a game.
“A guy like Trey Burton has played in the slot. [Donnel] Pumphrey has played in the slot. So we have options and I think for coach, being versatile is really important.”