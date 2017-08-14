Porter: McCoy Wrong In Saying Watkins Is Better Than Matthews

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeSean McCoy and Jordan Matthews were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. Now, they will reunite in Buffalo.

Related: Jordan Matthews ‘Week-To-Week’ With Fracture In Sternum

The Eagled dealt J-Matt to the Bills for 23-year-old cornerback Ronald Darby on Friday. The Bills followed that move by trading Watkins and a sixth rounder to the Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a third rounder.

But the Bills’ star running back isn’t happy about it.

According to ESPN.com’s Mike Rodak, McCoy said there is “obviously a difference between Sammy Watkins and Jordan Matthews” and it’s “obvious you can agree who is better.”

Except McCoy is suggesting that Watkins is better, where I would argue that is factually obvious that J-Matt is the better player.

Matthews, 25, has compiled 225 receptions, 2,673 yards, and 19 touchdowns in 46 games since 2014. Watkins, 24, has just 153 receptions, 2,459 yards, and 17 touchdowns — but Watkins compiled those stats in nine less games over the past three seasons due to multiple injuries.

225 catches, 2,500 yds, 19 TDs first 3 seasons: Randy Moss

Larry Fitz

A.J. Green

DeAndre Hopkins

Odell Beckham

Mike Evans

Jordan Matthews — Reuben Frank (@RoobCSN) August 8, 2017

Watkins was the fourth overall pick out of Clemson in 2014, while J-Matt was the Eagles’ second round pick at No. 42 overall out of Vanderbilt. But draft capital of the two players could be the prime candidate in the perception that Watkins is the better player.

Related: Jim Schwartz: ‘We’re Excited To Have Ronald Darby’

At 6’1″, 211-pounds, Watkins ran a 4.43 40-yard dash (85th percentile) posting a 109.6 speed score (89th percentile), per playerprofiler.com.

At 6’3″, 212-pounds, Matthews ran a 4.46 40-yard dash (76th percentile) posting a 110.1 speed score (90th percentile), per playerprofiler.com.

J-Matt recorded a higher agility score and a much higher catch radius (10.19 vs. 9.97) than Watkins, while the two receivers have nearly identical burst scores. J-Matt also has a 123.3 Nike SPARQ-x score (combination of speed, power, agility, reaction, and quickness) which is in the elite 91st percentile.

Watkins’ SPARQ-x score is 109.3, in the 61st percentile.

So to recap, J-Matt has achieved better production in the NFL over the past three seasons, stayed healthier, and is more athletic than Watkins.

But, ex-Bills GM Doug Whaley — who was fired in May — selected Watkins with the Bills’ fourth overall pick in 2014.