76ers Announce January 11th Game In London

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official.
The Sixers have announced their January 11th game in London against the Celtics, which was first reported by the Boston Herald on July 13th. The game will be played at the O2 Arena.
“I look forward to coming back to London with the Sixers after visiting for the first time this summer,” said Joel Embiid per Sixers.com. “We are a young, hungry team and will be sure to give the fans an exciting game against Boston in January.”
Related: 76ers To Play Knicks At Madison Square Garden On Christmas
The game will count as one of the Sixers’ home games.
You can sign up for access to early tickets here.