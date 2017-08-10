76ers To Play Knicks At Madison Square Garden On Christmas

August 10, 2017 8:20 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like we’re going to have a 76ers-Eagles 2017 Christmas double-header.

While the Eagles will play at home against the Raiders at 8:30pm on Monday, December 25th, 94WIP’s Spike Eskin reports the Sixers will play at the Knicks — likely earlier in the day.

Originally there was speculation that the Sixers could face the Lakers or Timberwolves on Christmas.

The Sixers will be hot ticket in 2017-18 thanks to the additions of Markelle Fultz and J.J. Redick and a, hopefully healthy, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

