76ers To Play Knicks At Madison Square Garden On Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like we’re going to have a 76ers-Eagles 2017 Christmas double-header.
While the Eagles will play at home against the Raiders at 8:30pm on Monday, December 25th, 94WIP’s Spike Eskin reports the Sixers will play at the Knicks — likely earlier in the day.
Originally there was speculation that the Sixers could face the Lakers or Timberwolves on Christmas.
The Sixers will be hot ticket in 2017-18 thanks to the additions of Markelle Fultz and J.J. Redick and a, hopefully healthy, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
