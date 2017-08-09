Poll: Vanilla, Chocolate Don’t Crack Top 10 Favorite Ice Cream Flavors

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Move over vanilla and chocolate, there are new ice creams taking over your top spots.
In a recent Turkey Hill Dairy poll, mint chocolate chip emerged as the favorite from the 4,000 fans surveyed on its social media and Turkey Hill Nation fan club.
Chocolate peanut butter cup, butter pecan, chocolate marshmallow and black raspberry rounded out the top five.
However, vanilla and chocolate, consistently ranked the top two in the International Dairy Foods Association national sales figures, failed to crack the top 10.
“The results of the poll don’t necessarily mean that vanilla and chocolate aren’t good flavors,” said Turkey Hill President John Cox. “They’re fantastic flavors and universally liked, which makes them good choices for birthday parties and ice cream socials. That’s exactly why they’re the top sellers.”
Black cherry, chocolate chip cookie dough, Double Dunker, peanut butter ripple and cookies ‘n cream rounded out the top 10 list.
