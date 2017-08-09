Owners Concerned If Solar Eclipse Will Affect Pets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As humans, we need protective eye wear to view the solar eclipse, but some folks are wondering how they should prepare their pets.
The rare total solar eclipse is causing some concern among pet owners. So should dog owners who want to watch the eclipse with their k-9 companion get them protective eye wear, too?
Dog owners weighed in on the dilemma.
“He’ll probably just enjoy it with me, I’ll probably just blind fold him,” said a dog owner.
Another pet owner said,” If they don’t have some eye protection, they would probably suffer the same eye damage a human would.”
Despite the concern that their four-legged friends may suffer possible eye damage.
Doctors say there are no real specific precautions that pet owners need to take to protect their pets from the eclipse.
