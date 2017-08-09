Pa. Gaming Board Again Votes In Favor Of Live! Casino Expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — State gaming regulators have once again voted in favor of allowing the long-stalled Live! South Philadelphia casino project to move forward.

The Gaming Control Board chose Stadium Casino LLC as the winner of the sweepstakes for Philadelphia’s second casino in November 2014. That decision has been the subject of a long-running court challenge. The gaming board, for a second time Wednesday, ruled that the involvement of the principal owner of Parx in Stadium’s Live! Hotel and casino project is not a violation of state law. The panel had previously made that decision, but the state Supreme Court ruled that the board needed to hold a hearing on the issue, which it did last week. But the decision doesn’t mean the fight is over. Board spokesman Doug Harbach says the panel will soon issue a document explaining its decision.

“The adjudication will be issued with the reasons and then within 30 days there would be an opportunity for appeal,” Harbach said.

And even without more litigation, Harbach says there’s more to do before a license is issued.

“When you have an award that is made and it’s a couple of years after that award, then you have to go back and make sure that the suitability of the financing for the project is in place,” he said.

The board vote was seven-nothing.