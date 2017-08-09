Deal Could Allow Work To Resume On Sunoco Pipeline Across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — There’s a tentative deal in place between environmental groups and Sunoco addressing continued construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline across Pennsylvania.
The accord addresses the horizontal drilling method of construction, not ongoing concerns over 20 water permits issued by the state. And a judge has to sign off on the deal before participants are ready to discuss it in public.
But Chester County State Senator Andy Dinniman, a longtime critic of the project, has seen it and likes it. Sort of.
“It will offer further protection, especially for those who depend on their own wells,” Dinniman told KYW Newsradio. “The question is why wasn’t this done in the first place?”
The agreement allows for greater state oversight, increased water well testing along the route and more information for homeowners impacted by the project. A court order last month stopped most of the drilling across the Commonwealth.