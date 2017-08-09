Bride Searching For Couple Who Crashed Wedding, Left $1 Gift

SPARTA, N.J. (CBS) — Even the “Wedding Crashers” movie couldn’t come up with a scene like this.

Newlywed Karen Fox Tufo is searching for the couple who crashed her wedding in Sparta and left them a $1 gift so she can buy them a drink.

Aimee Boardman, the maid of honor, told Parsippany Patch she first spotted the unknown man and his date at the Rock Island Lake Club and initially thought that he was friends with the groom, Michael Tufo Jr.

Boardman said the bride also thought the same.

“The bride also told me the next morning that she believed she might have had wedding crashers. She said she had noticed the couple, assuming the male was her husband’s friend that she hadn’t met,” Boardman told Parsippany Patch. “But then she met that one friend that she hadn’t met before, later in the night. She said every time she went to address it she got side tracked.”

Police On The Hunt For Serial Egg Thief In Berks County

Boardman added the unknown couple danced with Fox’s nieces and asked for an extra chair at the table they sat at.

“They did not try to go unnoticed at the wedding, they asked for an extra seat at the table they sat at, they ate dinner, drank, danced (even convincing people at their table to dance and even danced with the bride’s nieces). Unbelievable!” Boardman told Parsippany Patch.

DA: Funeral Director Stole Nearly $300,000 From Prearranged Clients

The unknown wedding crashers even left a card for the newlyweds, including a $1 bill in the card.

“Dear Fox’s, 1) Congratulations! 2) Sorry for crashing your wedding. 3) Best of luck!!” and adding a $1 bill for a “buck for luck.”

Fox posted on Facebook that the couple gave them “the best wedding present anyone could ever ask for.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who shared our special day with us… especially these 2! Well played my friends… well played!!! I need to meet these people and buy them a drink. Professional job! You gave us the best wedding present anyone could ever ask for!” she posted on Monday.

The newlyweds are currently on their honeymoon.