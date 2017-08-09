Police On The Hunt For Serial Egg Thief In Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man in Berks County has been caught on camera stealing eggs from a family multiple times.

A surveillance image shows the suspect on Aug. 1 looking through the family’s cooler outside their home on Hunter Forge Road. Police say the man stole a dozen eggs and $6.

The Hereford Township family tells police they sell the eggs outside their home and have seen the man stealing eggs from them several times.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white transit-style van.

Police say he has a tattoo on his right forearm, which possibly looks like a bull’s head.

If you have any information, call police.

