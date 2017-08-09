Get An Inside Look Of Eagles Camp In ‘Unscripted’

August 9, 2017 10:34 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are giving us an inside look thanks to, what appears to be a web series called Unscripted. 

The first episode focused on rookie WR Mack Hollins and rookie CB Rasul Douglas.

During the episode head coach Doug Pederson addresses the team before the start of training camp.

“First of all welcome back,” Pederson says in the video. “Hope you all had a good time off, five weeks, a little over five weeks. Come back rejuvenated ready to go. It’s exciting times around the city of Philadelphia right now and it’s because of you guys. You guys sitting here right now.”

The Eagles open the preseason on Thursday night in Green Bay at 8:00pm.

