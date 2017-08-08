Eagles Set For Preseason Opener In Green Bay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After two long weeks of training camp, the Eagles are ready to finally hit someone in a different jersey.

The Eagles will head to Green Bay on Wednesday for their Thursday night preseason opener against the Packers. Many rookies and veterans have been counting the days to the first game of the preseason. While some veterans may want to take the preseason off, Wide Receiver Torrey Smith is eager to get on the field.

“I’m excited to play,” said Smith. “It’s good anytime you get the opportunity to play. I’m not going to say I’m the most excited guy about the preseason but I feel like any time you have the opportunity to play in a game, there are a lot of people who don’t get that chance.”

The backup players will have their share of chances Thursday night with most of the top unit expected to see limited action. The Packers are likely to rest starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz is only expected to play for a part of the opening quarter.

However, Wentz is happy for the opportunity to play and is not worried about the possibility of injury.

“I want to play,” Wentz said. “It will be the coaches’ decision as to how much I play, but I’m excited to finally get out there and go to Lambeau and have some live action.”

The rookies will get their first taste of the NFL and the thought of stepping onto historic Lambeau Field on Thursday Night could make it harder to focus for several players. However, rookie Running Back Donnel Pumphrey insists he will keep his focus on the task at hand.

“It’s going to be a very exciting moment for me,” said Pumphrey. “It’s going to be my first NFL professional game, but I’ve got to stay disciplined within myself and just continue to play like I’ve been playing.”

Some veterans are nursing minor injuries, but one linebacker insists he is at full strength. Jordan Hicks suffered a broken hand in the off-season but wants to play in the preseason opener.

“It’s getting your feet back under you and getting in a game-type setting,” Hicks said. “Everybody’s got those jitters going in. The first preseason game is always like that.”

It will be a memorable first preseason game for the rookies. However, Wide Receiver Mack Hollins says it will be all business when they line up against the Packers.

“It doesn’t really matter to me where we go,” said Hollins. Football is football. To me, it’s just a stadium. I’m just there to play a game and to win and then leave.”