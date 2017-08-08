WATCH LIVE: Plymouth Meeting Police Hold Press Conference Following Barricade Situation

Police: Robbery Suspect Arrested After Falling Asleep At Scene

August 8, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Abilene Police Department, Kanyoni Sedekiya

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Police in West Texas say a robbery suspect is in custody after he was caught snoozing at the scene.

An Abilene police statement says 20-year-old Kanyoni Sedekiya was armed with a gun at his apartment complex early Friday when he argued with his roommate, whom he bound as he demanded money.

Newly Ordained Priest Accused Of Groping Teen Girl

Authorities say Sedekiya then fell asleep.

The roommate managed to get free around 4 a.m., slip to a neighbor’s apartment and summon police as Sedekiya was sleeping. Sedekiya surrendered without incident.

New Jersey Woman Accused Of Abandoning Special Needs Son In Woods

Taylor County jail records show the Abilene man was being held Sunday on an aggravated robbery charge, with bond set at $60,000. Jail records do not list a defense attorney.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch